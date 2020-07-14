On behalf of his fellow board of directors members and fellow owners, we express our deepest sympathy to Eileen and the family. We appreciated so much our opportunity to get to know David and Eileen. He did a phenomenal job serving as our President and we will greatly miss seeing his smiling face when we are at the condo.

Our love and prayers,

Carol Jessee, Secretary/Treasurer

Carol Jessee, SeaFern Condo Association

