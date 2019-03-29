|
ELIOT, Maine - David Nelson Leavitt, born in Amesbury, Massachusetts March 24, 1940, left us to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 22, 2010, at his home surrounded by family, two days before his 79th birthday.
David was a lifelong Eliot resident, graduating from Eliot High School. He owned and operated a local dairy farm, supplying hay to many loyal customers. He had many worldly accomplishments but none as important as his relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, and sharing the gospel with others.
He is survived by his loving family; his wife of 59 years Jeanne (Copeland) Leavitt; children Keith Leavitt and his wife Lisa Lightbown, Gregg and his wife Karen Leavitt, Beth and her husband Jim Daneau, and Mark and his wife Kate Leavitt; grandchildren Grant, Evan, Grace, Aiden and Nick Leavitt and Shelby and Dalton Daneau; a brother Edward Leavitt and his spouse Richard Frisbee. He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred S. and Doris (Barnard) Leavitt. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Sachetti. The family is forever grateful for the care of and friendship with David over the last ten years.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held at his farm later in the summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the York County Farm Bureau. Care for the Leavitt family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019