David O. Lyman
Kensington - David O. Lyman, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on December 24, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Harold O. and Sarah (Sallie) E. (Brenz) Lyman. A resident of Kensington for over 30 years, he grew up in Philadelphia and also formerly resided in Portsmouth, N.H.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, David served in the United States Air Force for 23 years before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was formerly employed for many years as an engineering technician for D.G. O'Brien in Seabrook, N.H.

A very patriotic citizen, David was an active supporter of many veteran organizations. He was the Commander of the VFW Post 2181 in Exeter, N.H. and was a member of the DAV Chapter 13 in Exeter, N.H. David was a devoted husband and caretaker of his wife of 61 years, Deanne L. (Gardner) Lyman. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities including bass fishing and feeding the wild birds in his backyard.

He is survived by his wife Deanne of Kensington, N.H.; two sons, Darren Lyman and his wife Pearl of Stratham, N.H., and Douglas Lyman of Kensington, N.H.; three grandchildren, Jeromy and his wife Lisa Lyman, Brandon Lyman, and Emily Lyman; his brother Donald Lyman of Sacramento, Calif.; and his sister Rosemary Grove of York, Pa.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m., at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: www.dav.org/donate and www.vfw.org/donate.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
