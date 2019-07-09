Home

David R. Munro

YORK BEACH, Maine - Fair winds and following seas to David R. Munro, 82 , who died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Son of Lawrence and Dorothy Munro, Dave spent summers in York where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Sara "Sally" Pease who survives him with daughters Heather Munro Prescott (Chris Armen) of Collinsville, Conn., Hope Munro of Chico, Calif., and Sara R. Munro of Burlington, Vt.; sister Carol Perkins (Bruce Perkins) of Duxbury, Mass.; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Dave served in the U.S. Navy followed by a long career at Dartmouth College and 40+ years volunteering with Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire. His favorite perch was watching the tides rise and fall at his family's home in York Beach.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on July 29 in White River Junction, Vt. Full details and memorial gift information is available through Knight's Funeral Home, www.knightfuneralhomes.com/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 9 to July 12, 2019
