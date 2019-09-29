|
YORK BEACH, Maine - David R. Ouellette Sr., of Laurel Lane, York Beach, Maine passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Dave is survived by his children Lisa Morneault (Maury), Jennifer Mulcahy (Will), Tara Gravier (Josh) and David "Chip" Ouellette Jr. (Maria) his sister Jeannette Dixon-Haney (David Sr.), an uncle Ronald Holmes Sr., aunt Marion Randall Karcher, a special cousin and great friend Wes Glennon, 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Dave was predeceased by his parents Roland and Winona Ouellette, brother in-law Wilbur J. Dixon, sister in-law Joanne Barker, wife Billie Ouellette (1972), wife Ellen Ouellette (2015).
SERVICES: Calling hours will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral home service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with burial and Military Honors to follow in the First Parish Cemetery.
Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019