ELIOT, Maine - David Robert Willis, 65, loving husband of Anne (Woodsum) Willis, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 under the care of Beacon Hospice.
David was born on May 31, 1955, and was the son of the late Veronica (Connors) and Robert E. Willis.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road in Kittery. Please note: All CDC Covid-19 Guidelines will be enforced, including the wearing of face coverings and social distancing measures. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
Care of the Wills Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.