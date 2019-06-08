|
|
MADBURY - David Stevenson Andrew, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Art History and Humanities at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Madbury home he and his wife, Georgeann Murphy, designed. He was 75. Prof. Andrew was the son of the late Reed D. and Lillian Andrew, and brother to the late Douglas, Neil, and Robert Andrew. He is survived by his wife Georgeann; his older brother Reed Chadwick Andrew; his daughter Susan Andrew and son-in-law Mark Steinke; and two granddaughters, Isabel and Olivia Steinke.
An art historian specializing in architecture, Prof. Andrew won acclaim as a gifted scholar, teacher, author, and capable, humane administrator at the University of New Hampshire, which he served from 1976 to 2008. A talented pianist and composer, Prof. Andrew's wide-ranging intellect, precision of expression, and wit made him a delightful conversationalist. His many interests included aviation, astronomy, radio broadcasting, and world travel. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing ideas with friends in the beauty of the Andrew/Murphy home. His legacy lives on in the lives of the many he taught and loved.
Tributes can be made to Washington University Graduate School in St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019