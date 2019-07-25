Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
127 Winnacunnet Road
Hampton, NH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hampton Cemetery

David W. Sides

David W. Sides Obituary
A Man With a Zest for Life

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. -David W. Sides, 74, of West Yarmouth formerly of Hampton, N.H. passed away at Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He died peacefully after a long and valiant struggle with ALS.

SERVICES: Visiting hours are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. A remembrance service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 127 Winnacunnet Road, Hampton, N.H., where Dave was a member of the choir until his move to West Yarmouth. Interment at Hampton Cemetery will follow the remembrance service. All services will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037 or www.alsa.org.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view David's memorial website sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 25 to July 28, 2019
