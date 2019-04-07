|
|
EXETER - Dawn E. Cardozo, 71, of Hayes Park, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital.
Born July 4, 1947 in Exeter she was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Gallien) Clark.
Dawn was a cashier at Shaw's and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by a sister Valerie Johnson of Brighton, Maine; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) Newmarket, followed by a 5 p.m. Memorial Service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
Please visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guest book.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019