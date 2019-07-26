|
|
RYE – Deborah A. Clark, 69, of Rye, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Born on May 6, 1950 in Boston, Mass., to Betty Day, Deb was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth and Rye, N.H., and a 1968 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She had recently retired from a 27-year career as a project manager and contractor at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Deb is survived by her mother, Betty Day of Portsmouth; her daughter, Jody Clark and her husband, Dan Morey of Berwick, Maine, her son, Brad Clark and his wife, Sarah of Berwick, Maine and her daughter, Devon Clark of Kittery, Maine; and her five grandchildren, Haedyn Clark, Justis Mattis-Clark, Camden Clark, Shea Clark and Maia Clark, all of Berwick, Maine.
SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Deb will be buried in her family's plot at Riverside Cemetery in Newcastle, N.H., where a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the HART Foundation (Homeless Animal Rescue Team) of Cumberland, Maine.
For online condolences and to view extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 26 to July 29, 2019