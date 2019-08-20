|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Deborah Ann Wooley, 67, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving husband and family after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born July 3, 1952; to Sally O'Loughlin and Clayton Cox of Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Debbie graduated from Winnacunnet High School in 1970. Debbie matriculated to the University of New Hampshire where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in History. After college, Debbie went on to be part owner of City Insurance in Haverhill, Mass., with her brother, Douglas Cox.
Debbie will be remembered for unconditional kindness. Debbie loved to see her family and extended family together at the cabin. She had so many memories of summers at Kennebunk Pond in Lyman, Maine. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, love for the New England Patriots and investigating her family genealogy.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, James B. Wooley; daughter, Ashley Goyette of North Hampton, N.H.; daughter, Andrea O'Connor and husband Jeff of Wisconsin; son, Mark Wooley and wife Becky of New Castle, N.H.; and daughter, Kim Harris and husband Pat of Raymond, N.H. Proud grandmother to Coral and Harper O'Connor, Megan Wooley, Vivian Wooley and Kristen Hanscom.
Preceded in death by a brother, John Cox.
SERVICES: At the family's request, there will be no viewing or service at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019