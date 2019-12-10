|
YORK, Maine - Deborah J. Cantwell, 63, of Wellington Ave., passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her beloved Beach House in York Beach, Maine surrounded by family and friends. She was born March 13, 1956 in Medford, Mass., to the late Bernard P. and Jeanne F. (Doucet) Murphy of Lynnfield, Mass.
Debbie was a mother and homemaker whose quiet demeanor belied her sharp wit and great warmth. Over the decades, from Mansfield, Mass., to Pepperell, Mass., to York Beach, she and her beloved husband of 32 year Donald L. Cantwell effortlessly hosted streams of family and friends, sponsored outdoor blues concerts, and gave her parents Bernie and Jeanne comfort in their later years.
She leaves a daughter Marissa R. Cantwell of Manchester, N.H., and a son Andrew L. Cantwell of Charlestown, Mass.; two sisters Cynthia M. Murphy and her husband Stephen M. Burke of Mill Valley, Calif., and Lisa M. Douglas and her husband Scott of Ramona, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the York Harbor Inn on Sunday, December 15, at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019