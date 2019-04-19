|
NEWMARKET - Deborah Waugh Reed, 87, formerly of Ash Swamp Road, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Webster at Rye. Born on May 27, 1931 in Flushing, N.Y., she was the only child of Ralph and Estella (Varney) Waugh of Newmarket, N.H.
Debbie graduated from Newmarket High School in 1949 and graduated from Massachusetts Memorial Hospital nursing program in Boston, Mass., in 1952. She was a registered nurse who worked in hospitals in Boston, Mass., Everett, Wash., and Westwood, N.J.
After spending 25 years working and raising a family in New Jersey, Debbie retired in 1985 and returned to her childhood home in Newmarket, N.H., where she owned and operated a bed and breakfast called the Moody Parsonage B&B.
In Newmarket, Debbie served on many town committees; Economic Development, Newmarket Business Association, Lamprey Health Care Board of Directors, Friends of Lamprey Health Care, Newmarket Main Street Corporation and was a past member of the Newmarket Woman's Club.
In 2006, Debbie moved to "The Mill" in Exeter, N.H., where she enjoyed sunlight, good friends and neighbors and a beautiful view of the Squamscott River. Debbie was a consummate caretaker, gifted nurse and talented homemaker, cook and gardener. She was selflessly devoted to her children and grandchildren and we are so grateful for her independence, strength and positivity. We will miss her dearly.
Debbie was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Richard Reed, on November 23, 1984. She is survived by five children, Dana Reed (and wife Betsy) of Littleton, Mass., Bruce Reed of Newmarket, N.H., Carol Liszewski (and husband Steve) of Wayne, N.J., Susan McClanahan (and husband Earl) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Deborah Dressler (and husband Steve) of Framingham, Mass.; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, followed by a 6 p.m. Funeral Service with Rev. Holly Tomilson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider words of inspiration to family or donating to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481) in honor of Debbie's granddaughter Katy Dressler. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
