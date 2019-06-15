Services Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home 655 Central Avenue Dover , NH 03820 (603) 742-1017 Debra L. Fernald

Obituary Condolences Flowers DOVER, N.H. - Debra Lee Fernald, 63, of Forest Street, Dover passed away on, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, New London, Conn. with her husband and immediate family by her side.



Debbie was born March 25,1956 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of Robert and Alma Norton-Fortier



Debbie was a homemaker, she loved to travel with Bryron when they could. They opened their home to many people and helped others in their time of need. She loved going to casinos and concerts, but her biggest joy was spending time with her loved ones, her family, and watching all of her grand and great grandchildren grow.



Debbie is survived by her spouse, Byron S. Cass, of 33 years; her two sons, Maurice Fillmore Jr. and Scott Fernald; three daughters, Jennifer Fernald, Kristina Fernald and Kassandra Privat; her mother, Alma Fortier, her sister, Diane Callahan, her brother, Robert Badger Jr., seven nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



Debbie was predeceased by her father, Robert Badger and sister, Tina Fortier-Duquette.



SERVICES: Friends and family may come or call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. A service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth Monahan, officiating.



