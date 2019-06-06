Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Deidre Prescott
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
South Church UUC
298 State Street
Portsmouth, NH
Deidre (Brown) Prescott

Deidre (Brown) Prescott Obituary
DOVER - It is with great sadness that the family of Deidre (Brown) Prescott must announce the sudden loss of their beloved "Boppy" on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home in Dover.

Deidre was predeceased by her parents, Calvin and Arilda Brown and her brothers, Peter and Philip Brown.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia; many nieces and nephews; her two daughters, Stephanie Cassavaugh and Christa Prescott-Bellmare; and the three greatest loves of her life: her granddaughters, Jocelyn, Prudence, and Flannery.

Deidre was a remarkable woman who lived her life in service to others. She worked for the State of N.H. for more than 30 years advocating for the rights of people with developmental disabilities and their families. In her retirement, she volunteered and served on the Board for the Table of Plenty community kitchen and was the current board President of the Active Retirement Association. Her compassion and joy have been spread far and wide. She will be dearly missed.

SERVICES: Visitation will be at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth on Friday, June 7, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at South Church UUC, 298 State St., Portsmouth, on Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m.

In-lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Table of Plenty www.thetableofplenty.com. Please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com for directions or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019
