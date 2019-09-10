|
|
BARRINGTON - Della P. Carey passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her daughter's home in Barrington, N.H. Born in Amesbury, Mass., on October 5, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Merrill S. and Minerva Morrill Rogers.
Della was predeceased by her husband Robert, sister Marilyn Bishop and husband George of Meridian, Idaho and brother Wesleon Rogers of Lake Wales, Fla.
Her husband Robert A. Carey passed away on June 30, 2016 after sharing 63 years of marriage.
Della and Robert traveled to Bermuda, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Florida and the west coast. Camping was a big part of their life and at retirement, they purchased a condo campsite in Freedom, N.H. With her family she spent years in Amesbury, Seabrook and Freedom, N.H.
Della's work experience included years of banking in California, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. After changing careers, she worked at Sylvania in Exeter, N.H. until retirement in 1992.
She was active for 25 years in crafts with her daughter Judith and enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, card games and computer use.
For 70 years, she was active with her club friends "the SOBS" – friends she has known for years.
Della leaves behind daughter Janet and husband Ronald Haskell of Barrington, N.H.; daughter Judith Carey Dandurant of Amesbury, Mass., and son James Carey and wife Gail White of Byfield, Mass. She also leaves five grandchildren Robert Dandurant of Amesbury, Brianna McLaughlin and husband Kris of Dalton, Mass., Patrick Carey and fiancé Brianna Marshall of Amesbury, Allison Lazarz and husband Chris of Taunton, Mass., and Hillary Haskell of Rochester, N.H. She also leaves four great-grandchildren: twins Fyona and Aryana Boisvere, Aria Lazarz and Willow Dandurant.
SERVICES: Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Amesbury on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at Sylvan Street Grill Rte 110 in Salisbury, Mass. Friends and family are invited. Arrangements are by the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home in Amesbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the as she fought cancer for over 20 years.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019