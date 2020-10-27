1/1
Denis Rondeau
AKRON, Ohio/DALLAS, Texas - Denis Rondeau, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, peacefully went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born December 11, 1944, Denis was an inspiration to so many. He uniquely added fun and flair to every occasion. He shared wisdom and kindness to those blessed to know him. He was exuberant, full of life and loved others abundantly. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and was a masterful businessman. He truly leaves a legacy of passion and excellence.

Above all else, Denis enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. Always fashionable, some of his favorite things were cars, boating, fine dining, a good joke and pursuing new opportunities. Denis' best friend and loving wife, Lisa Rondeau, children and grandchildren are grateful to have been loved by him. He made all of their worlds a better place. We are confident he is now in awe of Heaven, where he will walk eternally on streets paved in gold.

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."

John 14:1-3



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
Michael Grondahl
October 29, 2020
Denis, thank you for always being so kind to me and my family. My deep condolences to his family. I hope that you are resting in peace with Paulo. You will be very dearly missed❤
Paula Anizio
Friend
October 28, 2020
One of my dearest patients i will live to love forever in my heart. And always took life in a stride in spite of being in pain. Beautiful, kind, sweet generous Denis ❤ and Lisa ! I am blessed to know you both. Life is a reflection of your longstanding relationships , humanity, goodness and citizenship. Denis and Lisa are perfect examples! Sincerest condolences, the Veerappans
Suganthi Veerappan
Friend
October 28, 2020
My sincere condolences to his family.
Denis was a great man, a gentleman, and he was always very generous. He loved his beautiful wife Lisa and his wonderful family.
He left memorable legacy about him.
Stan Kanteladze
Friend
October 28, 2020
Denis you were a true One -of -a Kind ( to say the least!!) We shared A deep honest long friendship that Will live in my heart forever. That you will be missed Is an understatement. Thank you for not only enriching my life but those around you.
RIP
Paula
Paula leed
Friend
October 28, 2020
We thought so much of Denis ... a generous, caring, and kind man, upbeat and positive, a pleasure to be with. . We are so glad we will see him again, in heaven. Our prayers for Lisa and the family.
Brad and Wendy Dinkins
Friend
October 28, 2020
Denis was one of a kind!
!(to say the least) There will forever be an empty spot in our hearts for this man who was a true friend, to me in particular, and loved his wife and family very deeply. Denis you will always be part of our life and when we think about the great times we’ve had together we will eternally smile ;-)
Thank you for your friendship, may you Rest In Peace. P&R
Paula leed
Friend
October 28, 2020
Words cannot express our loss and sadness in Denis leaving us,but we take comfort in the happiness and wonderful memories he gave us in having known him for so long (over 30 years) and the amazing effect he had on our lives.
We send our unending Love and support to the love of his life Lisa whom he adored like no other and we take comfort in knowing he is with our Lord in heaven.
Rest in Peace dear friend, we will miss you but will see you again one day ❤
Donald &Natalie Hannon
Family
October 28, 2020
Denis, You taught me so much. You made me feel so important and loved. I will never forget you. Rest in peace. My thoughts are with his family, his children and his friends.
Jess
Friend
October 28, 2020
Words can not express the sadness and sorrow that I feel. Denis, was a true friend, inspiration and a mentor. He will be missed. Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss. May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you. Again, words cannot even begin to express sorrow. May your heart and soul find peace and comfort. May He Rest In Peace, my friend!
Dora Hand
Friend
October 28, 2020
I carry your heart with me. I carry it in my heart. I am never without it. Anywhere I go you go my love.
Lisa Rondeau
Spouse
October 27, 2020
Rip my friend and my deepest condolences to Chris and family ,he’s in a better place now
I Will never forget Dennis sending limos down to pick us up to take us out on his boat
Good times thanks for the memories Dennis you’ll be missed deeply by all
Bill De Mers
Friend
