AKRON, Ohio/DALLAS, Texas - Denis Rondeau, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, peacefully went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born December 11, 1944, Denis was an inspiration to so many. He uniquely added fun and flair to every occasion. He shared wisdom and kindness to those blessed to know him. He was exuberant, full of life and loved others abundantly. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and was a masterful businessman. He truly leaves a legacy of passion and excellence.



Above all else, Denis enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. Always fashionable, some of his favorite things were cars, boating, fine dining, a good joke and pursuing new opportunities. Denis' best friend and loving wife, Lisa Rondeau, children and grandchildren are grateful to have been loved by him. He made all of their worlds a better place. We are confident he is now in awe of Heaven, where he will walk eternally on streets paved in gold.



"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."



John 14:1-3







