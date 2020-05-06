|
PORTSMOUTH - Dennis M. McDermod, 59, of Hampton, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Malden, Mass., on October 16, 1960 a son of the late William and Evelyn (Renehan) McDermod.
Raised in Malden, he graduated from Malden High School with the Class of 1979. He went on to have a 30 year career as an EMT for Lifeline and AMR and later worked as a driver for Regal Limousine for a number of years.
Surviving family members include his brother Robert McDermod of Somerville, Mass.; sister Kathleen Diehl of Topeka, Kan., and eight nephews and one niece.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother William McDermod in 2015.
SERVICES: All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dennis's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
