Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Dennis M. McDermod

Dennis M. McDermod Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Dennis M. McDermod, 59, of Hampton, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Malden, Mass., on October 16, 1960 a son of the late William and Evelyn (Renehan) McDermod.

Raised in Malden, he graduated from Malden High School with the Class of 1979. He went on to have a 30 year career as an EMT for Lifeline and AMR and later worked as a driver for Regal Limousine for a number of years.

Surviving family members include his brother Robert McDermod of Somerville, Mass.; sister Kathleen Diehl of Topeka, Kan., and eight nephews and one niece.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother William McDermod in 2015.

SERVICES: All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dennis's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 6 to May 9, 2020
