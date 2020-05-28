Dennis Waters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER - Dennis Waters died at home of liver cancer on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after being diagnosed eight weeks prior. Denny was a former professional photographer, current daguerreotype dealer, and longtime resident of Exeter, N.H. He was surrounded by his loving family these last weeks; his wife of 47 years, Carol, and their two children, Erin and Casey.

Denny was President of the Exeter Chamber of Commerce in the early 1980s.

Denny was a former professional photographer, Current daguerreotype dealer and a resident of Exeter since 1972.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Erickson) Waters of Exeter, N.H. and two children, Erin Waters of Lancaster, Penn. and Casey Waters of Exeter, N.H. His mother, Elizabeth (Hopes) Waters died just last month and his father Allen Waters many years ago. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

As per his wishes, there won't be a formal funeral, but when it is safe to travel, the family will have a celebration of life party here in Exeter so more about that later.

The family would like to thank The Rockingham VNA and Hospice, especially his lead nurse, Silas, who helped greatly during Dennis' last weeks and hours. Donations in Denny's name may be made here:

https://www.exeterhospital.com/Rockingham-VNA-Hospice/RVNA-Hospice-Events

Donations may also be made in Dennis' name to The Daguerreian Society:

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TK2NRVWG6PEYG&source=url

You may find a more detailed version of this obituary and photos at Tributes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved