EXETER - Dennis Waters died at home of liver cancer on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after being diagnosed eight weeks prior. Denny was a former professional photographer, current daguerreotype dealer, and longtime resident of Exeter, N.H. He was surrounded by his loving family these last weeks; his wife of 47 years, Carol, and their two children, Erin and Casey.
Denny was President of the Exeter Chamber of Commerce in the early 1980s.
Denny was a former professional photographer, Current daguerreotype dealer and a resident of Exeter since 1972.
He is survived by his wife Carol (Erickson) Waters of Exeter, N.H. and two children, Erin Waters of Lancaster, Penn. and Casey Waters of Exeter, N.H. His mother, Elizabeth (Hopes) Waters died just last month and his father Allen Waters many years ago. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
As per his wishes, there won't be a formal funeral, but when it is safe to travel, the family will have a celebration of life party here in Exeter so more about that later.
The family would like to thank The Rockingham VNA and Hospice, especially his lead nurse, Silas, who helped greatly during Dennis' last weeks and hours. Donations in Denny's name may be made here:
https://www.exeterhospital.com/Rockingham-VNA-Hospice/RVNA-Hospice-Events
Donations may also be made in Dennis' name to The Daguerreian Society:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TK2NRVWG6PEYG&source=url
You may find a more detailed version of this obituary and photos at Tributes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 28 to May 31, 2020.