SEABROOK - Diana Christina Jodoin (née Pavlak), 76, of Seabrook and a former resident of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with her family by her bedside. She was born April 9, 1943 in Irvington, New Jersey, grew up in Parsippany, N.J., and moved to New Hampshire in 1970.
Diana was devoted grandmother who was universally loved by all that met her. She worked as a medical secretary at several healthcare facilities in the area, including the VA Hospital and she enjoyed reading, playing bridge, being with friends and family, and watching the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. Church was also important to Diana. She attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampton for many years with her loving partner Gordon Lane and served as the clerk to the Bishops committee.
In addition to Gordon, she leaves her 108-year-old mother Irene Pavlak of Ormond Beach, Fla.; her children Ian Wallin (Jodi) of Westfield, N.J., Amy Wallin (Aaron) of Hampton, and Michael Wallin (Veronica) of Wake Forest, N.C.; her sister Basia Kirschner (Everett) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her grandchildren Jack, Garrison, Rose and Cecilia will miss her stories and songs as they continue with their lives knowing that she loved them more than anything.
Preceding her in death was her father, Stanley Pavlak and brother, Lester Pavlak.
SERVICES: A celebration of Diana's life will occur on Sunday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 High St., Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Diana Jodoin to support Cutaneous Lymphoma Research at the Cutaneous Oncology Center. Gifts may be mailed to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl, Brookline, MA 02445 or you may call 800-525-4669. For online donations, go to https://www.dana-farber.org and direct your gift to "Family Wishes" in the drop down.
