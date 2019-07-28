|
Dec. 21, 1945 to July 24, 2019
Portsmouth - Diana Smith, 73, of Portsmouth, died on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Lawrence, Mass. on Dec. 21, 1945, she was the daughter of Gladys and Paul Gibbons.
Diana is survived by a son, William Smith III of Nashua; Stephanie Williams of Providence, R.I.: Terry and Andrea Smith of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandchildren Quintin Smith of Portsmouth and Ryal Avery of Vermont. Diana is predeceased by her parents and brother Paul Gibbons.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth N.H. on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 28 to July 31, 2019