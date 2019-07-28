Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Diana Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM

Diana T. Smith


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana T. Smith Obituary
Dec. 21, 1945 to July 24, 2019

Portsmouth - Diana Smith, 73, of Portsmouth, died on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Lawrence, Mass. on Dec. 21, 1945, she was the daughter of Gladys and Paul Gibbons.

Diana is survived by a son, William Smith III of Nashua; Stephanie Williams of Providence, R.I.: Terry and Andrea Smith of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandchildren Quintin Smith of Portsmouth and Ryal Avery of Vermont. Diana is predeceased by her parents and brother Paul Gibbons.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth N.H. on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m.

For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 28 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now