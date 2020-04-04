Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Diane Collins Whitfield

Diane Collins Whitfield Obituary
HAMPTON – Diane "DeDe" Whitfield, 81, of Hampton, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Oct. 6, 1938 to the late Joseph and Juliette (LaMoyne) Collins.

Family members include her daughters, Holly Whitfield of Moultonborough, N.H. and Bonnie Whitfield Johnson, her husband Paul, and her grandsons, Devon and Camden Johnson of Newburyport, Mass.

DeDe was a feisty hot ticket, she delighted in saying the unexpected. She loved to travel, having lived in Australia and New Zealand, her favorite place was the beach. She was quick to tell a joke, loved deeply and most of all cherished her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view DeDe's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020
