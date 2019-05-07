|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Diane E. Caron passed away at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a long period of declining health.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1952 in York, Maine and resided there during her childhood years until moving to Portsmouth.
Survivors include her children, Sarah White, Darcy White III and Jesse Caron. Her siblings, William P. Ruger, Jr., Peter Ruger and Brandta Ruger and special family friend, Tamara Millard, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Diane was predeceased by her father, William P. Ruger, Sr., her mother, Lorraine (Eldridge) Ruger and her sister, Laurie Robinson.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 7 to May 8, 2019