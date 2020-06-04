OLDTOWN, Md., previously Alton, N.H. - Dianne May Spinney DeCoff, 75, loving wife and mother, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland. Born on October 1, 1944 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Norton) and Norman (Tom) Spinney. In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Charles W. DeCoff.



Next to her family, Dianne had a deep love for her horses. Breeding and raising Morgan horses at Tidewater Farm was her favorite past time. Dianne was active with different volunteer organizations, most recently the Lion's Club (Flintstone). Dianne was a devout Advent Christian in which she had a strong foundation in her faith. She was also a Prayer Warrior for missionaries worldwide.



Dianne worked as a Dispatcher for the York, Maine Police Department before retiring to travel the United States with the love of her life, Charlie.



Survived by her sons, Marc and wife, Marilee, Eric and wife, Faith, and daughter Melody DeCoff Siemer and husband, Dan; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and special lifelong friend Lynn Schurman.



SERVICES: A Graveside service will be held in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at a later date.







