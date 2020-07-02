CAPE PORPOISE, Maine - Dolores Welzant Billings passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Avalon Village in Hampden, Maine on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Dolores was an extraordinarily passionate person who packed an amazing amount of experiences into her 90 years of life. Now, she has gone on to another adventure, joining the love of her life, J. Hilary Billings, in the next world.



Dolores was born on April 4, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to Mary and Peter Paul Welzant. In Baltimore, as a young girl growing up in a Polish neighborhood, Dolores loved to roller skate on the sidewalks and spend time with her best friend Dotsy Pula. In high school she was known for her jitterbug skills, winning an accolade in her yearbook which noted that she "cut a mean figure on the dance floor."



She is predeceased by her parents, her older brother, Paul Welzant, and her husband, Lt. Commander J. Hilary Billings.



Dolores met Hilary on a blind date when he was a midshipman at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. By all accounts, it was love at first sight. They married in 1950 and went on to have five children. Hilary perished at sea in 1963 on the USS Thresher submarine.



As a navy couple, Dolores and Hilary lived in a variety of places where they formed many lasting friendships. They were stationed in Virginia, Hawaii, California, and Maryland, before settling in South Berwick, Maine in 1960. After the Thresher disaster, Dolores decided to stay in South Berwick to raise her children. She was a loving, dedicated mother who always put her children's interests first. She was a gifted homemaker, known for her excellent cooking and organizational skills. She loved to entertain other families in her home with delicious feasts, games, and traditional activities. She volunteered through the PTA at St. Michael's school, where she spearheaded the school's first library.



When her children were in high school, Dolores decided it was time to go back to school herself. She enrolled in classes at the University of New Hampshire where she received a bachelor's degree in social work. She then worked for a time at Edgewood Manor, in Portsmouth, N.H.



After her children were grown, Dolores, who always had incredible energy and an indomitable spirit, decided to join the Peace Corps. Upon returning, she said, "the Koreans didn't need any help" and remarked on how warm and friendly the people were to her. Around this time, Dolores began to focus on a new passion, running. Soon, she was a member of the Maine Track Club, participating in many races throughout the state, often winning in her age category. She continued to run and win races well into her 70s. A highlight of her running career occurred when she was in her early 60s. She successfully completed the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. wearing a personalized t-shirt that said, "Go, Do!" By this time, Dolores had moved to the heart of Boston where she worked a variety of jobs, including dorm parent for Katherine Gibbs School, house manager for Halcyon House, and salad master for Bay State Junior College. She also did bookkeeping for Commonwealth Management Associates, becoming good friends of owners George and Ruth Brennan.



Eventually, Dolores sold her house in South Berwick and bought a cottage on Paddy's Cove in Cape Porpoise where she spent weekends and summers. She joined the Zippy Women bike club and had a blast keeping up with all the women, many of whom were half her age. She continued riding her bike well into her 80s. After retiring, she settled in Cape Porpoise but continued to travel to Boston once a month to do the books for Commonwealth Management. She was a well-known, respected figure in Cape Porpoise for over 30 years.



Dolores is survived by her younger brothers: Charles Welzant of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Jerry Welzant of Newnan, Georgia. She is also survived by her children and their spouses: Vicki Billings and Doug Neill of Irvine, California; J. Hilary Billings Jr. and Jana Boody-Billings of Yarmouth, Maine; Mary-Michael Billings and Bill Sturrock of Orrington, Maine; Cathy Billings and Michelle Libby of Dedham, Maine; Blake Billings and Jillian Fenton of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Grandma Do is survived by her nine grandchildren: Casey, Camden, Mikaela, Alexander, Benjamin, Fenton, John, Lucia and Teresa. Gigi is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Riley, Olivia, Asa, Iris, Orin, Emily and Laney. She will be sorely missed!



Special thanks to the staff at Eastside in Bangor for taking care of Dolores during her last 18 months. Anyone wishing to honor Dolores, in lieu of flowers or donations, please spend time outdoors walking, paddling, or riding a bike. Say hello to people you meet and maybe afterwards enjoy a Kahlua and club with a twist of lime. Dolores would approve!







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store