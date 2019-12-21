|
PORTSMOUTH – Donald Allen White, Sr., 81, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 after a long illness at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Don was born in Brentwood, on April 2, 1938 to the late Mildred (Laderbush) White and Frank White. Don graduated from Portsmouth High School, Class of 1956. Don served four years in the U.S. Navy, then received an Associates Degree in Electronics at NHVTC then later received his BS in Business Management from New Hampshire College.
His career was in Electronics, Business Management and Quality Control. He worked for several companies over the years, Data General being one of them. He then retired in 2001 from Unitrode in Merrimack.
Don leaves behind his loving wife Patricia whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter Shawn Geoffrion (Steven) of Portsmouth and his son Chief of Police of New Castle, Don White, Jr. of New Castle. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Kayla Geoffrion, Aaron White and Allison White. Also his great grandchildren Adam Geoffrion and Rose Hoaglin Geoffrion. He also leaves behind his brother Robert White, Sr. (Joan).
Don was predeceased by his sister Frances Baker and brother George White.
A private service will be held at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth. In the spring of 2020 there will be a graveside service, to be announced, for Don at Oceanside Cemetery in New Castle. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research at 1820 W. Webster Avenue, Suite 304, Chicago, IL60614 or at stopsarcoidosis.org.
-My Dad, My Friend, My Hero - Shawn
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019