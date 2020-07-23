KENSINGTON - Donald B. Lockhart "Don", 92, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home in Kensington, N.H. He was born October 23, 1927 in Brownville Junction, Maine, son of the late Wallace Lockhart and Dorothy (Knapp) Clement.
Don grew up in Frankfort, Maine and was one of four children in his family. Don enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and served honorably stateside making war movies. He earned a Masters Degree in Poultry from the University of Maine Orono campus. Don worked for 32 years as a letter carrier for the post office in Bedford, Mass., from which he retired. His other employments were in farming, poultry, on the railroad and lastly for the State of N.H. in the Information Center off of Rt. 1 in Seabrook, N.H. for 10 years.
Don married Lillian on July 1, 1995 and they resided in Kensington from that time on. Don was a former longtime resident of Bedford, Mass., and also resided in Tyngsboro, Mass.
Don was a member and former deacon at the Kensington Congregational Church. He was a Legion Member with the State of N.H. Don was an avid bird watcher and was a very good husband. He was very thoughtful and enjoyed giving flowers to his wife.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Lockhart and a sister, Geraldine Moulton.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Lillian (George) Lockhart; daughter, Betty Schafer; daughter and son-in-law, Florrie and Bill Cunningham; step-son, Keith Plourde and his wife, Meg; step-son, Randy Plourde and his wife, Sandy; step-daughter, Yvette Roberts and her husband, Daniel; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Vanidistine; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A private family celebration of his life will be held. Burial with military honors will be held in Village Cemetery, Kensington, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Kensington Congregational Church, 108 Amesbury Rd., Kensington, NH 03833 or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
