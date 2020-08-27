Mary and the Coates Family

My Condolences for your loss, I grew up with Don on the gritty streets of Lowell. I was lucky to able to meet up with him years later and we would work out at the gym, go fishing, and have lunch when I worked at Hascom AFB and he was working at Photoelectronics . He was a smart and hardworking guy, but more importantly he was a nice guy, who always had a smile on his face and shared that happiness with others. As time passed I hadn’t seen him but will always remember him as a friend,

Fly high with the Angels My Friend



John Callery

