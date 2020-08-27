1/1
Donald E. Coates
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEABROOK - Donald (Don) E. Coates, 59, of Seabrook, N.H., loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass., with his family by his side.

He was the devoted husband of Mary (Barron) Coates with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.

Born in Boston, Mass., on January 8, 1961, he was the son of the late Ronald and Carolyne M. (Stark) Coates and lived in Newton, Mass., before moving to Lowell, Mass., where he was raised in a large and loving family and attended Lowell Public Schools. As a young man he worked in the construction trades and raised his children by Freeman Lake in Chelmsford, Mass. In those years he was a Deacon at the Calvary Baptist Church in Lowell and active in community groups including the Community Table food bank. Don also took an active interest in the lives of family and friends helping many in his quiet and loving way.

In the 1990's, he transitioned careers and excelled in the field of Information Technology attending technical and executive schools including the University of Massachusetts and Boston University. His position in the medical device Manufacturing industry would bring him to see the world as he embarked on projects in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

However, Don's most treasured times were with his children and grandchildren who he brought along on ski trips and boating adventures in the scenic areas of New Hampshire. Donald will be forever missed by his children Donald Coates, Jr. and his partner Teresa Shanley of Seabrook, N.H., and Christina Coates and her husband Jacques Morrow of Conway, N.H., and all of his precious grandchildren; Donald Coates III, Olivia, Noah, Penny.

Don is also survived by his brother James Coates and wife Irene of Lowell, Mass., brother Ronald Kevin Coates of Chelmsford, Mass., sister Leona Panas and her husband Steve of Londonderry, N.H., brother William Coates and his wife Brigit of Gilroy, Calif., brother Gregory Allen Coates and his wife Diane of Dracut, Mass., and many beloved nieces and nephews. Donald was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Mark Coates.

SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's visitation at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, Mass., on Friday, August 28, from 4-8 p.m. State required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home. Donald's interment will be held privately at the Lowell Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Don's name may be made to: The Exeter Hospital, Community Relations & Advancement: Attention- Erika Spiegel-Sanborn, Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive, Exeter, NH 03833-9905. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 26, 2020
Mary and the Coates Family
My Condolences for your loss, I grew up with Don on the gritty streets of Lowell. I was lucky to able to meet up with him years later and we would work out at the gym, go fishing, and have lunch when I worked at Hascom AFB and he was working at Photoelectronics . He was a smart and hardworking guy, but more importantly he was a nice guy, who always had a smile on his face and shared that happiness with others. As time passed I hadn’t seen him but will always remember him as a friend,
Fly high with the Angels My Friend
John Callery
Friend
August 26, 2020
We are the parents of Teresa Shanley, Don Coates Jr.'s partner. We had a poignant relationship with Don and Mary during the recent phase of his illness, with a moving farewell at their home, with prayer and song. Precious Lord,Take My Hand, seemed to move Don. He was a vigorous man who loved life, and whose presence in our life, together with Mary, was too brief. Nevertheless, we felt his goodness, his love of the grandchildren, and his love of life, especially his boat and the water, whenever we were with him. We will miss him greatly and send our sympathy to Mary and Don, Chrissy and the entire family.
Suzanne Shanley
Friend
August 25, 2020
Mary - So sorry to hear of Don's passing. While way too short, he had a life well lived and leaves behind a wonderful legacy! My heartfelt condolences, Liz
Liz Tarricone
Coworker
August 25, 2020
My heart goes out to Donald's family and friends. You are in my heart and prayers. My you cherish and share the memories and lessons from life with Donald as his memory lives on in you and your passing on of these shared times. My love to you all. Find strength and love together at this time.
Robin Perron
Family Friend
August 25, 2020
Mary - we are sorry for you loss and will keep you and the rest of the family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Vinnie Thorne
Vincent Thorne
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Mary, Christina & Don Jr, We were all proud to call your Husband & Dad our brother and friend.It was very clear to us that when he was with you and his grandchildren, he experienced a true joy and happiness in life that most of us could only hope to have. His caring and loving demeanor and hearty laugh which he shared with all who knew and loved him will truely be missed. Sending our Love and prayers, Jim & Irene
Jim Coates
Brother
August 24, 2020
Amazing accomplishment in life so proud of you see you again on the other side
Leona Panas
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved