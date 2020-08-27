SEABROOK - Donald (Don) E. Coates, 59, of Seabrook, N.H., loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass., with his family by his side.
He was the devoted husband of Mary (Barron) Coates with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Born in Boston, Mass., on January 8, 1961, he was the son of the late Ronald and Carolyne M. (Stark) Coates and lived in Newton, Mass., before moving to Lowell, Mass., where he was raised in a large and loving family and attended Lowell Public Schools. As a young man he worked in the construction trades and raised his children by Freeman Lake in Chelmsford, Mass. In those years he was a Deacon at the Calvary Baptist Church in Lowell and active in community groups including the Community Table food bank. Don also took an active interest in the lives of family and friends helping many in his quiet and loving way.
In the 1990's, he transitioned careers and excelled in the field of Information Technology attending technical and executive schools including the University of Massachusetts and Boston University. His position in the medical device Manufacturing industry would bring him to see the world as he embarked on projects in Europe, Asia, and Australia.
However, Don's most treasured times were with his children and grandchildren who he brought along on ski trips and boating adventures in the scenic areas of New Hampshire. Donald will be forever missed by his children Donald Coates, Jr. and his partner Teresa Shanley of Seabrook, N.H., and Christina Coates and her husband Jacques Morrow of Conway, N.H., and all of his precious grandchildren; Donald Coates III, Olivia, Noah, Penny.
Don is also survived by his brother James Coates and wife Irene of Lowell, Mass., brother Ronald Kevin Coates of Chelmsford, Mass., sister Leona Panas and her husband Steve of Londonderry, N.H., brother William Coates and his wife Brigit of Gilroy, Calif., brother Gregory Allen Coates and his wife Diane of Dracut, Mass., and many beloved nieces and nephews. Donald was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Mark Coates.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's visitation at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, Mass., on Friday, August 28, from 4-8 p.m. State required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home. Donald's interment will be held privately at the Lowell Cemetery.
For those who wish, donations in Don's name may be made to: The Exeter Hospital, Community Relations & Advancement: Attention- Erika Spiegel-Sanborn, Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive, Exeter, NH 03833-9905. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
