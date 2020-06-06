Donald E. Lewis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON, N.H. – Donald E. Lewis, 68, of Hampton, died suddenly on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He was born in Kittery, Maine on June 29, 1951 a son of Lois J (Sloban) Lewis who now resides in Seabrook, N.H. and the late Donald K. Lewis.

Raised in Keene and Hampton he attended schools in Keene, Winnacunnet High School as well as Merrimack College. At the age of 18 he married the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Dianne (Curtis) Lewis and together they moved to Colorado, where they owned and operated Planet Earth Collectables. In 2013 they returned to Hampton to be close to family.

Donald was a devoted member of the Portsmouth SDA Church as well as many other churches over the past couple decades. He was a lifelong musician, particularly loved playing the bass guitar and was a technology enthusiast who thrived on the latest innovations. He enjoyed riding his bike along the seacoast, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He would spend hours in the morning and night recording his music that he was so passionate about as well as finding ways for helping others in need.

In addition to his mother and wife, surviving family members include his two sons, Jason Lewis and his wife Kathy of Hampton and Jeremy Lewis of Littleton, Colo.; two grandchildren, Alicia Lewis and Nathan Lewis and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be mandatory. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ADRA, 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20904.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Donald's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved