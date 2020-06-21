NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Donald J. Camden Sr., 87, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Durgin Pines in Kittery following a period of failing health.
Born Dec. 5, 1932, he was a son of the late Alphe and Florence T. (O' Brien) Camden. He was raised in Kittery, attended local schools graduating from R.W. Traip Academy. He married his high school sweetheart Josephine "Jo" Wiggin in 1954. Together they made a home and raised their family in Eliot, Maine. Don worked for many years as a quality control supervisor at Kingston Warren before retiring.
In 2001 they built a new home and retired in North Berwick, Maine. Don was an avid outdoorsman enjoying time spent hunting, and fishing, with his sons and son in laws and grandchildren. He loved to fish on his son Jack's boat. He was an active member of the South Berwick Rod and Gun Club, serving on the Board of Directors for over 25 years and as President of the club for a number of them.
Don loved a game of cribbage, time with family and friends at the hunting camp, football and of course a good old western movie. He enjoyed going out to restaurants especially for breakfast at Mayo's. He was blessed with time with his grand and great grandchildren whom he adored.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Diane DiCredico and her husband, Bernie, of Eliot, Maine; daughter, Sandra Patrick and her husband, Henry, of Wells, Maine; daughter, Gail Richardson and her husband, Eric, of South Berwick, Maine; son, Jack Camden and his wife, Jennifer, of Kittery Point, Maine; grandchildren, Jessica Asher and her husband, Anthony, Michael Patrick and his wife, Christine, Daniel DiCredico and his wife, Kera, Bryan DiCredico and his partner, Cate Casey, Nicholas Richardson, Cameron, Jared and Kylie McIntire, great grandchildren Emma, Ava, Easton, Maverick, Logan, Zoey, Eben, Rylan and Sierra. Also Aunt Carmel O'Brien and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the many folks who lovingly contributed to his care including his neighbors Bob and Lois, all of the home health care providers from York Hospital, doctors and nurses from York Hospital, and all the special people who cared for him at Durgin Pines.
He was predeceased by his loving wife "Jo" Camden and their son Donald J. Camden Jr.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family Thursday June 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine 03904. In consideration of Gov. Mills Executive Order, social distancing, and face coverings are required to attend. A graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Brooks Memorial Park in Eliot, Maine. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the South Berwick Rod and Gun Club, or a charity of one's choice.
Care for the Camden family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.