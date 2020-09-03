PORTSMOUTH - Donald K. Vardell, Jr. died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020, while doing what he loved most - sea kayaking off the coast of New Castle Island in the Gulf of Maine.
Don was born on November 20, 1966 in Naples, Italy to Donald K. Vardell, Sr. of the US Navy. The oldest of two sons, Don was driven his entire life by a desire to live in service to others and to causes greater than himself.
Don leaves behind his wife Becky; his beloved children, son Carson and daughter Eva (both of Portsmouth); father Don Sr. and wife Carol Vardell (Memphis); brother Robert and wife Mandy Vardell (Wisconsin); aunts Debbie Vardell (Texas) and Paulette Demko (Florida); mother-in-law, JoAnn Sexton (Knoxville); his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Raymond Wall (Nashville); niece Amanda Riker (Wisconsin); and nephews Josh Vardell (Japan), Gabriel, Sanderson and Gideon Wall (all of Nashville).
SERVICES: A memorial visitation/reception for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 5, from 2-4 p.m., at J Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. The visitation will conclude at 4 p.m., with the rendering of military honors. For more information about Don's life, and to leave an online condolence, please visit jvwoodfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Valley Treatment Center at mountainvalleytreatment.org
or to Team Rubicon at teamrubiconUSA.org
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.