Donald S. Johnson

Donald S. Johnson Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Donald S. Johnson, 65, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born on October 5, 1954 to Chester and Elsa Johnson and raised on the Johnson Family Farm in Kittery.

He worked for many years alongside his wife, owning and operating Johnson Printing.

Don is survived by his wife, Sylvia Johnson, his children, extended family, and many close friends.

SERVICES: Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Don's home church, Calvary Baptist Church at 47 High St., Sanford, Maine. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and his service will begin at 12 p.m. A full obituary and online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfunerhome.com. Care for the Johnson Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
