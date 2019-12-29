Home

POWERED BY

Donald (Terry) Terrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald (Terry) Terrence Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Donald (Terry) Terrence, 85, of Kittery, Maine passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home, where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Portland, Maine, to Harry and Gertrude Terrence. He loved hunting, fishing, drawing, painting, watching sports, and going dancing with his wife Millie and their friends. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until retiring.

His wife Millie, and sisters Lorraine and Dorothy predeceased him. He is survived by his remaining sister Carolyn Blazon of Tucson, Ariz., six children, eight grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Daughters, Donna Jo Perry of California, Sondra Cartier and fiancé Joe Bonneau of Somersworth, N.H., Tracy Spinney and husband Tyler of Berwick, Maine, and Jaye Terrence of New Castle, Penn.; sons Brad Terrence and wife Donna of Exeter, N.H., and Dan Terrence and wife Kim of Kittery, Maine; grandchildren Janelle, Tony, Tina, Michelle, Brianne, Aaron, Casey, and Brandan.

SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life for Donald Terrence at Kittery Estates, 220 State Road, Kittery, Maine, on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend.

To leave online condolences for Donald, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Terrence family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -