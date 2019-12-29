|
KITTERY, Maine - Donald (Terry) Terrence, 85, of Kittery, Maine passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home, where he was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Portland, Maine, to Harry and Gertrude Terrence. He loved hunting, fishing, drawing, painting, watching sports, and going dancing with his wife Millie and their friends. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until retiring.
His wife Millie, and sisters Lorraine and Dorothy predeceased him. He is survived by his remaining sister Carolyn Blazon of Tucson, Ariz., six children, eight grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Daughters, Donna Jo Perry of California, Sondra Cartier and fiancé Joe Bonneau of Somersworth, N.H., Tracy Spinney and husband Tyler of Berwick, Maine, and Jaye Terrence of New Castle, Penn.; sons Brad Terrence and wife Donna of Exeter, N.H., and Dan Terrence and wife Kim of Kittery, Maine; grandchildren Janelle, Tony, Tina, Michelle, Brianne, Aaron, Casey, and Brandan.
SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life for Donald Terrence at Kittery Estates, 220 State Road, Kittery, Maine, on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend.
To leave online condolences for Donald, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Terrence family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020