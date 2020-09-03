1/1
Donna Beverly Berg
WORCESTER, Mass. - Donna Beverly Berg, 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Knollwood Nursing Home in Worcester, Mass. She was born on July 7, 1937 in Worcester to John George and Mildred Ottilia (Johnson) Quist.

Donna grew up in Worcester County and graduated from Commerce High School. Donna received her degree in early childhood education from Assumption College and started and managed a nursery school for several years. She was also an executive assistant to the dean of students at UMASS Medical Center, and in real estate in both Massachusetts and Maine.

Donna married John Berg in 1958 at Salem Square Covenant Church in Worcester. They were happily married for 62 years. She was an active member of Salem Covenant Church in Worcester and Wells Congregational Church in Wells, Maine and served in a number of roles. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to several charitable organizations.

Donna is survived by her husband John 'Jack' Berg of Worcester, Mass.; her children, Peter (Cheryl) Berg of Mariposa, Calif., Laura (Gregg) DeVolder of Tilton, N.H., and Melissa (Samuel) Santander of Charlotte, N.C. Donna leaves behind 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Her parents, Mildred and John, and her sister Janet, preceded Donna in death.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the Salem Covenant Church on a future date. To leave an online condolence message, please visit Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
August 30, 2020
To Jack and family
Sorry for your loss
My deepest sympathy.May her memory be eternal
Jim Christo
