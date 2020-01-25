|
|
DOVER – Donna J. Nickerson, 80, of Dover, formerly of Seabrook, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born in Freedom, Sept. 25, 1939 a daughter of the late Maurice and Annette (Prescott) Merrill.
Donna was raised in Hampton Falls and graduated from Exeter High School. She was employed as a waitress at area restaurants and resided in Dover the past 2 1/2 years coming from Seabrook were she made her home for 26 years.
She was the wife of the late Donald Nickerson who predeceased her in 2008.
Family members include her daughter, Dawn Holmes of Dover with whom she resided, her son, Todd Prescott of South Berwick, Maine, sister-in-law Sandra Merrill of Hampton Falls, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother Richard Merrill.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired donations may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 25 New Hampshire Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801 or go to www.amedisys.com.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020