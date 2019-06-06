Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133

Donna Lee Berstler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Lee Berstler Obituary
WELLS, Maine - Donna Lee Berstler, 78, a longtime resident of Wells, died Sunday, May 13, 2019 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following a period of failing health. Donna was born December 13, 1940 in Windber, Pa., the daughter of Steve and Mary (Ocepek) Gogo.

A graduate of Windber High School, she furthered her education by receiving her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State, her Physical Therapy degree from The Mayo Clinic, and her Master's Degree from University of Southern Maine.

A longtime Physical Therapist, she was employed as the Director of Rehabilitation Services at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire for 35 years, retiring in 2009.

She enjoyed travelling, particularly in Europe. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook, loved tending her gardens, and spending time with her family. She was a lover of Kerry Blue Terriers of which she owned several over the years.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 53 years, George Berstler of Wells, her daughter Clare Berstler Warden and her husband Dennis, a grandson Maxwell Warden, all of Old Orchard Beach, and a sister Rosemarie Goi, of Fillmore, N.Y.

SERVICES: A celebration of Donna's life will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, with Fr. Fred Morse officiating. The date and time of the service will be announced by the family in the future.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Wells Library, P.O. Box 1022, Wells, ME 04090, or to the , 51 US-1 # M, Scarborough, ME 04074. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Donna's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now