WESTMINISTER, Md. - Donna Mimi Chaikin, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the age of 74.
She is survived by her loving children, Nicole Chaikin (Victor Shklyarevsky) and Jara Chaikin MacDermott (Sean MacDermott), siblings, Kim (Ruth) Levy and Jay (Kelly) Levy, grandchildren, Anna and Michael Shklyarevsky, Joshua, Rose and Alina MacDermott, and aunt, Renee Levy.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Mildred "Millie" Levy.
Funeral services and interment were held in Clarksburg, Md. on Aug. 1, 2019.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be sent to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
