CLEARWATER, Fla. - Donna Ruth Doyle (Reinhold) passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Fla., of Lung Cancer, with some family members and friends at her side. Donna was the wife of James W. Doyle, of Clearwater, Fla.
Donna was born in Richmond, Va., and then moved to the Seacoast N.H. area as a child. Donna lived in Milton, N.H. from 1984 until 2004, then moved to Clearwater, Fla.
Donna worked as a Server and Bartender in Portsmouth, N.H., one of her last employments, was at the NCO Club at Pease AFB, N.H. In 1995, Donna became a Mary Kay Consultant and her 25-year career blossomed into a very rewarding and happy time, for Donna and her husband, Jim. She earned the very prestigious Mary Kay Pink Cadillac in 2003, driving a total of 13 FREE cars during her career and her "highest monthly commission check was $9,200."
Donna is survived by her mother, Joan P. Reinhold, of Clearwater, Fla. Her father, Donald N. Reinhold, of Seabrook, N.H., had passed away in 2006. Don owned several restaurants and Catering businesses in the Seacoast area. Donna had five children, daughters, Kim Sessa of Riverview, Fla., Grace Knight of Strafford, N.H., Micki-jo Morrill of Northwood, N.H., and a son Rocco Wood of Dover, N.H. Donna's oldest daughter, Kellie Hodsdon had passed away of Appendix Cancer in January 2018. Donna had seven siblings, Frank Reinhold of Newington, N.H., Deborah Reinhold-Bradley of Palm Harbor, Fla., Heidi Reinhold of Palm Harbor, Fla., Sherri Brown of Northwood, N.H., Stanley Reinhold of Peoria, Ariz., Norman Reinhold of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Donald L. Reinhold of Seabrook, N.H. Donna has 10 grandchildren and was expecting her first great-grandchild.
SERVICES: A "Celebration of Life" for Donna Doyle will be held at American Legion, 94 Eastern Ave., Rochester, N.H., on June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Organization, 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Please make the donations there in Donna's name, address: 2382 Covington Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763. The website for donations is: https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/.
