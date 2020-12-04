HAMPTON - Doris Anne (Morrell) Peters, age 90, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and wife of the late Lawrence Francis Peters, Esquire, passed away peacefully on Thursday,November 26, 2020. Born on July 26, 1930, in Presque Isle, Maine, she was one of the five children of Ellery and Andrea Morrell.



She was proud to have been educated at Saint Joseph's Academy in southern Maine.



She was mother to seven children: Celesta Henry (Michael), Debra Brownhill, Geoffrey Peters, Daniel Peters, the late Lawrence Peters, III, Gregory Peters (Robin), Christopher Peters (Julia Marden). She was a grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 12.



A homemaker and a resident of Canton, Massachusetts for over 36 years, she was an artist and poet. In 1973, she penned a poem titled the Little Red House about The Tilden House of Canton. It became the rallying cry for preservation efforts currently underway. She maintained a beautiful residence in York Harbor, Maine for 46 years. York Beach and The Nubble Lighthouse were special to her. Born on Saint Anne de Beaupre's feast day, she was a lifelong member of the Saint Anne Society. She loved her faith, family, and friends and was known for her fondness of art, poetry, and antiquing.



SERVICES: Her funeral Mass will be held in the spring in St. Christopher's Church and Interment will be in First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.







