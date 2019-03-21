|
|
SEABROOK - Doris I. Deyo, 97, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home in Seabrook, N.H. She was born April 26, 1921 in Bernardston, Mass., daughter of the late Ebenezer Nutting and Mary Eliza (Wood) Nutting.
Doris grew up in South Newfane, Vt. on the family farm and saw mill. She graduated from Leland and Gray Seminary in Townshend, Vt.
Doris married Alfred R. Deyo and they shared many happy years of marriage together. They were longtime residents of Springfield, Mass., Hampton, N.H., and Seabrook, N.H. She worked many years and retired from Kingston Warren where she was a talented machinist.
Doris loved her family so very much. She felt so fortunate to have babysat for every child, grandchild and great-grandchild in her family. Her hobbies included flower gardening, writing poetry, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She was also an amazing cook.
In addition to her husband, Doris was predeceased by her son, Alfred Deyo Jr.; three grandchildren, Renee Royal, Jason Deyo, Richie Deyo; two great-grandchildren, Danielle Irvin, Dustin Irvin; and four siblings, Helen, Thelma, Shirley and Bub.
She is survived by her five children, Karyl Marshall, Sally Royal, Daniel Deyo, James, Deyo, Kathleen Blancato; 21 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Brattleboro, Vt., in the summertime.
Flowers are acceptable. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019