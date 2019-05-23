|
NEWMARKET - Doris May Carey (Collins) died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Newmarket, N.H., at the age of 97. Doris was born on May 6, 1922 in Portland, Maine to parents Ervin G. Collins and Bernadette Cote-Collins and lived her early years in Maine.
Doris married Kenneth James on August 2, 1941. The couple made their home in White River Junction, Vt., Rutland Vt., Springfield, Mass., and retired to Portsmouth, N.H., in 1985.
Doris was accomplished seamstress and homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, bingo and travel. A lifelong catholic, Doris was most recently a communicant of St. James Parish in Portsmouth, N.H.
Doris is survived by two of her sons and their wives, Philip and Susan Carey of Wells, Maine and David and Barbara Carey of Lee, N.H.; her daughter in-law Beverly Carey of White River Junction, Vt.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Carey) Reed, Merlyn Carey, Anne Carey, Scott Carey, Steven Carey, Jessica (Carey) Nicewanner, Derek Carey; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth James Carey, son Kenneth "Marty" Carey and daughter, Constance Carey.
SERVICES: A private service will be held later this in the summer. Doris will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery, White River Junction, Vt. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook at www.KnightFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage those who wish to commemorate Doris's life to please send donations to the Rockingham County Wheels on Meals, 106 North Rd., Brentwood, NH, 03833.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Assisted Living in Newmarket, N.H. for their wonderful care and friendship while Doris resided there.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 23 to May 26, 2019