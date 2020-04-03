|
PORSMOUTH - Doris Morgan McGrail, Atlantic Heights, Portsmouth, N.H., 83, passed away at Portsmouth Hospital on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Doris was born on May 17, 1936, the daughter of May Peterson and grew up in Brattleboro, Vermont. She resided in Portsmouth for the past 50 years.
Doris enjoyed making cards, coloring, cooking, cats, and the beach. Prior to retiring, Doris worked at Liberty Mutual.
She is survived by son Bill (Loretta) of Rochester, N.H., and daughter Mary Dubay (Ronald) of South Berwick, Maine. Doris is also survived by three grandchildren, David Dubay (Blake) of North Waterboro, Maine, Tim Dubay of Dorchester, Mass., and granddaughter Sarah McGrail of Rochester and two great grandsons, Tyler and Kevin Dubay of North Waterboro, Maine.
SERVICES: In keeping with Doris' wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020