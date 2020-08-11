YORK, Maine - Dorothy A. Goodwin, 85, of York, Maine, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 following a period of failing health. Born in Boston, Mass., on November 18, 1934 daughter of Anthony and Mary Silva.



She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Allen Goodwin and her son David. She is survived by her children Steve and Mark Goodwin and Judy Zybura. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Dottie dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the age of 38 in 1972.



She was a member of the Kittery Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She leaves behind a fine reputation for her zeal in the ministry and as a staunch fighter for the truth of the Bible as well as her constant attendance at the Kingdom Hall. Even when confined to a memory care facility she would share the Bible's hope for a future with the staff. Her Bible was always with her, right to the end.



She and her husband fulfilled their dream when they purchased land on Route 1 in York and built Creation in Wood furniture factory and showroom and worked together sharing hopes and plans. Dottie had a great appreciation for classical music and taught herself how to play the piano. She learned ballroom dancing at a young age and enjoyed dancing with her husband throughout their lives together. She became a master herbalist and spent many years sharing her knowledge, helping others learn the natural way to take care of themselves. Her love and concern led her to seek a nurse's aide position at Edgewood nursing home in Portsmouth, where she worked caring for patients, often staying long into the night when they needed someone beside them.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned with Zoom on August 15. Contact family for details.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store