1/1
Dorothy A. Liberty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Dorothy A. Liberty, 91, of Springbrook Circle, Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was born to the late John (Jack) and the late Anne (Dugan) Couhig on March 28, 1929 in Portsmouth.

Dorothy was the widow of Roger W. Liberty. Growing up on Chapel Street in Portsmouth, she graduated from Portsmouth High School, class of 1947 and McIntosh Business College in 1948. Dorothy retired, May 1, 1990 from NH Department of Employment Security.

She enjoyed spending time with family and her many dear friends. Weekends Dorothy and Roger could be found dancing at Rockingham Ballroom with their group of friends. Although, her favorite activities were shopping and going out to lunch or dinner.

Survivors include children, Brian Liberty and his wife, Debra, Kathy M. Clark, and Karen A. Arsenault and her husband Ernest; seven grandchildren, Aaron Liberty, Kelley MacDonald, Daniel Clark, Evan Liberty, Ryan Arsenault, Sean Liberty and Jillian Liberty; and four great-grandchildren, Noelle and Thomas MacDonald, Ellis and Evelyn Liberty.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Roger W. Liberty in 2014 and her son, Kevin P. Liberty in 1998.

The Liberty family would like to thank the staff at St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion that our mother received during her stay at this excellent facility.

Dorothy's greatest wish is for her grandson Evan Liberty to come home. Please visit the website www.supportraven23.com to learn more and sign the petition.

SERVICES: Friends may visit with the family at the church after the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at the temporary Chapel of Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved