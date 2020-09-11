PORTSMOUTH - Dorothy A. Liberty, 91, of Springbrook Circle, Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was born to the late John (Jack) and the late Anne (Dugan) Couhig on March 28, 1929 in Portsmouth.
Dorothy was the widow of Roger W. Liberty. Growing up on Chapel Street in Portsmouth, she graduated from Portsmouth High School, class of 1947 and McIntosh Business College in 1948. Dorothy retired, May 1, 1990 from NH Department of Employment Security.
She enjoyed spending time with family and her many dear friends. Weekends Dorothy and Roger could be found dancing at Rockingham Ballroom with their group of friends. Although, her favorite activities were shopping and going out to lunch or dinner.
Survivors include children, Brian Liberty and his wife, Debra, Kathy M. Clark, and Karen A. Arsenault and her husband Ernest; seven grandchildren, Aaron Liberty, Kelley MacDonald, Daniel Clark, Evan Liberty, Ryan Arsenault, Sean Liberty and Jillian Liberty; and four great-grandchildren, Noelle and Thomas MacDonald, Ellis and Evelyn Liberty.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Roger W. Liberty in 2014 and her son, Kevin P. Liberty in 1998.
The Liberty family would like to thank the staff at St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion that our mother received during her stay at this excellent facility.
Dorothy's greatest wish is for her grandson Evan Liberty to come home. Please visit the website www.supportraven23.com
to learn more and sign the petition.
SERVICES: Friends may visit with the family at the church after the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at the temporary Chapel of Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.