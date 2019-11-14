|
|
FREMONT - Dorothy E. Brown, 90, of Fremont and a former 60 year resident of Kensington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born in Amesbury, Mass., September 7, 1929 the daughter of the late Roland and Dorothy Lawler.
Dorothy graduated from Amesbury High School and worked as a supervisor for many years at Amesbury Industries, a weather stripping manufacturer. She was a member of the Kensington Congregational Church, an active member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Kensington American Legion Post 105 and enjoyed snowmobiling, family picnics and Bingo. Her favorite trip was when she traveled to Alaska with Henry.
Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her children, Bradley Brown and his companion Mary Batchelder of Kensington, Barbara Gebauer and her companion, Alan Hutchins, of Fremont, and Kathie Luderer of Hampton and her brother Richard Lawler and his wife, Pauline, of South Hampton. She also leaves her grandchildren, Heidi Stebbins, Sonya Littlefield, Heather Doane, Gardner Lattime and Christian Gebauer; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband Henry F. "Zeke" Brown and her brother, Frank Lawler.
SERVICES: Services will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, https://www.alz.org/ or the American Legion Post 105 of Kensington. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dorothy's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019