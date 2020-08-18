OCOEE, Fla. - Dorothy G. Kinaci, 86, passed away, in her sleep, on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on Feb. 1, 1934 in Manchester, N.H. to Alexander and Evelyn Provencal. As an only child she was their love and joy
At an early age Dorothy decided she was going to become a teacher. She graduated from Keene Teachers College in 1961 and spent her whole life as a teacher which she was extremely proud of. English As A Second Language (ESL) was her forte.
In 1962 Dorothy moved with her young family to Istanbul, Turkey. She spent the better part of 20 years teaching at the American Academy for Girls.
Upon returning to the States in 1982, she continued teaching at several schools in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. After retiring she moved to California, then to Florida and continued flying to visit her family in the three different states.
Dorothy was extremely proud of her four grandsons and attended as many of their events she could. She never missed a performance, sporting event, family day or graduation. She was their biggest cheerleader.
Besides being an avid reader, Dorothy was a stylish dresser, with an impressive collection of scarves, earrings and shoes and never had a hair out of place. She had a great sense of humor and her story-telling was second to none. The evening news, the daily cross word puzzles were a must for her. Besides closely following tennis and golf, in her early years she enjoyed dancing and later on loved going to plays, musicals and playing cards.
Dorothy was admired and loved by many and had many life-long friendships.
She is survived by her daughters Pam Bozkurt from Florida, Suzan Kinaci and fiancé Steve from New Hampshire and Filiz Crocker and husband Robert from California, her grandsons Taylan Bozkurt from Georgia, Andrew Kinaci and his wife Smitha from Illinois and James and Alexander Crocker from California.
Due to the current situation the service will be private. Plans for an online memorial will be announced soon.
Donations in her name may be made to UNICEF (www.unicefusa.org
), FIRST BOOK (https://firstbook.org/
) or to the ROOM TO READ (https://www.roomtoread.org/
).