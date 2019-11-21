|
KITTERY, Maine - Dorothy J. Langton passed away Wednesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Portland, Maine, July 21, 1931 to the parents of Harry and Gertrude Terrence (deceased).
Dorothy attended Kittery schools where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Langton (deceased) whom she married November 11, 1949. Dorothy was a member of the Second Christian Congregational Church of Kittery and volunteered for many years at the Foot Prints Food Pantry in Kittery.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Donald Terrence of Kittery, and sister Carolyn of St. Augustine, Fla., along with many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is survived by her five children: Gayle Hubbard and husband Gary of Barrington, N.H.; Susan Jordan and husband Dean of Kittery, Maine; Lori Langton and partner Bob Hayes of North Berwick, Maine; Dana Langton and wife Kathy of Somersworth, N.H.; Wendy Vigliotta and husband Mark of Lebanon, Maine; as well as 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
We wish to thank Julie from Beacon Hospice and Sarah from 360 SHS for all that they did for our mom.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Dorothy's house on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., please come and share your memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foot Prints Food Pantry, P.O. Box 246, Kittery, ME 03904 or to Second Christian Church, 33 Government St., Kittery, ME 03904.
Online condolences for Dorothy can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Langton family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019