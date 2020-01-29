|
|
YORK, Maine - Dorothy M. Hume, 99, formerly of York, Maine and Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough, Maine. She was born September 11, 1920 in York, Maine a daughter of the late Dwight and Beryl G. (Harris) Main.
She graduated from York High School and Waltham Hospital School of Nursing. She served in the United States Army Nurse Corps.
She worked at York Hospital for 28 years before retiring. She was a member of the Eliot United Methodist Church and enjoyed golfing, swimming, walking and spending time at her camp in Sweden, Maine.
Her husband James N. Hume died in 1983. She leaves a daughter Jamie H. McIntosh (Charles) of York, Maine; a granddaughter Emily Bettis (Jeffrey) of Dover, N.H.; several nieces and nephews. A brother Calvin Main, a grandson Matthew McIntosh and a sister Velma Niles predeceased her.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately in the First Parish Cemetery. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020