|
|
NEWMARKET – Dorothy Mae "Dot" Hersey, 92, of Newmarket, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born in Hampton Falls on Aug. 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Frederick and Ida (Hill) Young.
Dot was raised on a farm in Hampton Falls and lived most of her life in the Exeter/Hampton area. Her happiest times were spent doing outdoor activities including fishing, gardening and clamming. She had worked at Applecrest Orchards alongside a number of her family members for over 25 years. She also had been employed with a few of the local shoe manufacturing companies before returning to Hectnar Orchards in Epping until her retirement.
Family and friends were her life. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, card playing, her favorite cat, Tigger and a cold beer. She will forever be remembered for her great sense of humor and quick wit.
She was the wife of the late Edwin L. Hersey who predeceased her in 1976.
Family members include four children, Roderick E. Hersey of Nottingham, Thomas L. Hersey of Dover, Jody Hersey and his wife Tracie of Falmouth, Maine and April H. Mason and her husband, Michael of Stratham. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her sisters, Gertrude Eaton of Hampton Falls and Shirley Dotson of Exeter.
She was also predeceased by her son Timothy W. Hersey, her brother George "Alfred" Young and her sisters, Beatrice Hart and Evelyn Tuttle.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. 03842. Services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to N.H. State Parks, specifically Rye Harbor State Park, one of Dot's favorite places by mailing to 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301 or online at https://www.nhstateparks.org/about-us/support/donate, Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dot's memorial website, sign her tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020